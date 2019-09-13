The contract involves the construction of a wastewater treatment facility in Dongying Chemical Industry Park to treat the wastewater, 40% of which will be reused by the industries at the park

Image: Dongying Chemical Industry Park. Photo: Courtesy of Suez.

Suez NWS, a joint venture of between Suez and NWS, has secured a €1bn (£894m) wastewater contract in Dongying Chemical Industry Park, in Shandong province, China.

As per the contract terms, Suez NWS will construct and operate a wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 26,000 m³ per day.

The plant will also offer centralised treatment of all industrial wastewater streams in Dongying Chemical Industry Park. The facility will also have the capacity to meet the growing wastewater treatment demand from future projects are the Park.

The new wastewater treatment plant will help boost local authorities’ efforts in managing water resources and further improve the environment.

Suez CEO Bertrand Camus said: “This contract strengthens our presence in Shandong Province and highlights our ambition to develop our activity on the industrial market, at both local and international levels. Since 2002, SUEZ NWS has supported the city of Qingdao in the distribution of drinking water to 2.5 million inhabitants and the management of urban and industrial wastewater.

“This new show of confidence from local authorities also reaffirms our commitment to supporting industries in their transition to a circular economy and sustainable growth. The Group is already providing its expertise to 13 industrial parks in China, including the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park (SCIP), one of the largest petrochemical facilities in Asia.”

The facility will be operational by the end of next year

The wastewater treatment facility’s construction will begin later this year and is expected to be completed by late next year. Suez NWS will be in charge of operating the plant for a period of 48 years.

The company stated that the plant will be equipped with advanced treatment processes for the production of quality treated wastewater complying with environmental standards. 40% of the water treated at the plant will be reused by the industries at the Park.

Considered to be an important oil base in China, the Dongying Industry Park hosts several important players in the petrochemical industry. Last year, the total industrial output was valued to be more than RMB100bn (£11.4bn).

Dongying District Party Committee Deputy Secretary and District Head Wang Feng said: “We hope that SUEZ NWS will exert its rich experience in the construction, operation and management of wastewater treatment plants in this project to promote the centralized treatment of wastewater in the park and concentrate on emission to effectively improve the district’s environment.

“We also hope that it can improve the efficiency of water use, solve the predicament between industrial water supply and demand, and comprehensively accelerate the park’s upgrade.”