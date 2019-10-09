Founded in 2015 as a spin out from Imperial College London, Inflowmatix is the technology leader in high frequency pressure data, analytics, management and related services for water utilities worldwide

SUEZ Ventures, the SUEZ Corporate Venture Capital fund, is supporting Inflowmatix’s growth through a 2.8M£ investment, joining existing shareholders IP Group Plc, Parkwalk Advisors and the founders.

Founded in 2015 as a spin out from Imperial College London, Inflowmatix is the technology leader in high frequency pressure data, analytics, management and related services for water utilities worldwide. The InflowSys suite1 allows network operators to continuously monitor, diagnose and manage hydraulic instabilities, leading to a reduction of bursts, leakage, operating costs and enabling the prioritisation of network maintenance operations. Inflowmatix has been successfully commercialising InflowSys since 2017 to more than 40 customers globally.

Improving the resilience of water infrastructures: a concern for municipalities worldwide

The urgent need for the preservation of the water resource globally, the ageing of water networks and the increasing financial constraints, prompt municipalities worldwide to always improve the operational efficiency of their water infrastructures. Networks must be efficient and resilient, replaced only as and when necessary, and managed in order to guarantee the operational and economic performance of the services delivered to the citizens.

Inflowmatix has developed InflowSys, a combination of high frequency pressure sensors and enhanced data platforms, for water utilities to provide them with the insights to better understand the behaviour and the performance of their water distribution networks. As a consequence, utilities can improve their actions on asset management and mitigate the likelihood of failure of critical parts of the network by optimising the overall pressure in their network.

SUEZ accelerates the deployment of digital solutions to improve networks performance

The Inflowmatix and SUEZ teams have been working together for months in several countries to support their clients.

“The uniqueness of the Inflowmatix solutions combined with SUEZ water management expertise has already enabled us to provide a disruptive range of digital solutions to meet our clients’ targets for network performance and asset management. This partnership will be the cornerstone of the Calm Networks new offering as part of our newly released performance.”

Jean-Marc Boursier, COO and SEVP Group-Northern Europe and IWS Europe

SUEZ manages a network of 300,000 km of drinkable water pipes long all around the world.

“Inflowmatix is excited to receive this endorsement by SUEZ of the innovative solutions we have brought to the market. We are confident that with the continued joint efforts of our two teams, the Calm Networks offering will be a major contributor in saving water, preserving vital assets and reducing TOTEX for water utilities” said Dr. Mike Williams, CEO of Inflowmatix.

Source: Company Press Release