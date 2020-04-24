Subsea 7 will transport and install approximately 140 wind turbine monopile foundations for the offshore project

Subsea 7 secures Vattenfall’s offshore wind contract in Netherlands. (Credit: SUBSEA 7.)

UK-based subsea engineering services firm Subsea 7 has secured a contract from Vattenfall for the Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) 1-4 offshore wind farm project.

With an installed capacity of 1.5GW, the offshore wind farms are located between 18-36km off the Dutch coast in the North Sea.

Subsea 7 Renewables EVP Steph McNeill said: “We look forward to working collaboratively with Vattenfall as a trusted partner to install the foundations and inner array cables for the Hollandse Kust Zuid 1-4 wind farms and help to deliver the first subsidy-free offshore wind project in the Netherlands.”

Subsea 7 will transport and install approximately 140 wind turbine monopile foundations

Under the contract, Subsea 7 will transport and install approximately 140 wind turbine monopile foundations and will lay 315km of 66kV inner array grid cables in water depths between 18 and 27m.

Using its heavy lift, cable lay and support vessels, the company is expected to carry out offshore installation work in 2021 and 2022.

Subsea 7 said that the contract is subject to a final investment decision by Vattenfall on the offshore wind project.

The Hollandse Kust Zuid offshore wind farms are being developed as the first subsidy-free wind farms in the Netherlands.

Once completed, the wind facility is expected to produce enough energy to meet electricity needs of approximately 2-3 million Dutch households.

Vattenfall offshore wind head Catrin Jung said: “We look forward to working with Subsea7 on this exciting project. The Netherlands is an important market for us and we are very happy to contribute to making the Dutch energy system more sustainable and support our customers, large and small, on their way to fossil free living.”