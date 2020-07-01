The re-development of the Hod field offshore Norway includes the new Wellhead platform tie back to Valhall Field Centre

Illustration of the Hod field development project. (Credit: SUBSEA 7)

Norwegian oil company Aker BP has awarded engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract to Subsea 7 for pipelines, umbilicals and tie-ins for the Hod field development project, located 12km from the Valhall area in the southern part of the North Sea.

The re-development of the Hod field includes the tied back of new Wellhead platform (Hod B) to Valhall Field Centre with rigid pipelines and an umbilical.

Under the contract, Subsea 7 will provide EPCI services for pipelines, umbilicals and tie-ins for the Hod re-development project.

In a press statement, Subsea 7 said: “The production pipeline is a pipe-in-pipe design and will include the world’s first application of mechanically lined pipe based on GluBi technology from BUTTING.”

Subsea 7 to commence project management and engineering work

The firm plans to commence project management and engineering with immediate effect at its offices in Stavanger, Norway.

Additionally, Subsea 7 will fabricate the pipelines at its spoolbase at Vigra, Norway while offshore operations are planned to be carried out in 2020 and 2021.

Subsea 7 Norway vice-president Monica Bjørkmann said: “Subsea 7 is very pleased with this award by Aker BP, through the Aker BP Subsea Alliance. It acknowledges Subsea 7 as a key partner in the delivery of pioneering technology, transforming the economics of field development.

“We look forward to continuing our alliance with Aker BP for the Hod Field Development, with safety, reliability and quality at the forefront throughout.”

Aker BP is the operator of the field with the 90% ownership interest, while the remaining 10% stake is owned by Pandion Energy.

Recently, Aker BP submitted the plan for development and operation (PDO) for the Hod field to the Norway’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.