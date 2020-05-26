Once this survey is complete, weather permitting, the company plans to mobilize the SkyTEM crew to its nearby 26,735 hectare Ruby Creek project in Atlin BC

Stuhini commences airborne geophysical surveys at its Que and Ruby Creek projects. (Credit: David Mark from Pixabay)

Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (the “Company” or “Stuhini”) (TSX-V: STU) is pleased to report that it has commenced a Skytem airborne geophysical survey on selected portions of its 4,243 hectare Que Project in the Yukon Territory. Once this survey is complete, weather permitting, the company plans to mobilize the SkyTEM crew to its nearby 26,735 hectare Ruby Creek project in Atlin BC to conduct the same survey on selected portions of the Ruby Creek tenures.

Dave O’Brien, President & CEO commented: “Planning this year’s exploration program, with the pandemic and it’s ramifications, has obviously been a dynamic process with extraordinary unforeseen logistical considerations as first and foremost is always the health, safety and well-being of our exploration teams and the communities in which we will reside while conducting exploration. Stuhini would like to thank the SkyTEM team for their cooperation and flexibility regarding strict Yukon Territory covid protocol thus allowing our planned program to go ahead in light of the pandemic and the challenges it has provided. Their teams have spent 14 days in isolation at Johnsons crossing strictly adhering to mandatory covid protocols before commencing these SkyTEM surveys.”

These geophysical surveys are the first component of this year’s planned exploration program, to be followed up with a ground program. The Companies 100% owned Metla Project will not be the target of a geophysical program this upcoming season because such a program has already been conducted in 2018.

Source: Company Press Release