Amin solar PV plant is claimed to be the biggest single-unit solar park using bifacial modules in the world

The solar plant will offset 120,000 tonnes of carbon emissions. (Credit: andreas160578 from Pixabay)

Sterling and Wilson (SWSL), a solar engineering, procurement and construction company, has commissioned 125MW DC solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Oman.

Claimed to be the biggest single-unit solar park using bifacial modules in the world, the Amin solar PV plant is located approximately 210km northeast of Thumrait.

Sterling and Wilson Solar CEO Bikesh Ogra said: “This is one of the most prestigious projects for Sterling and Wilson Solar. We are delighted to commission the Amin Solar PV Power Plant in Oman and to be working with a competent player such as Amin Renewable Energy Company.

“Being a dominant player in the Middle East, this project marks our entry in the Oman market, which supports the government’s vision for a clean and sustainable future.”

Amin Solar PV project is Oman’s first renewables-based IPP

SWSL had built what it claims to be Oman’s first renewables-based Independent Power Project (IPP), Amin Solar PV project, as part of a contract awarded by Amin Renewable Energy Company.

The project is supported by the Japanese-Omani consortium comprising Marubeni Corporation, Oman Gas Company, Bahwan Renewable Energy Company and Nebras Power.

Ogra added: “SWSL constantly emphasizes on customer centricity, implementation and delivery excellence which has assisted us to make inroads in strategically situated markets that have favourable solar power procedures and high solar properties.”

Once fully commissioned, the solar plant is expected to offset 120,000 tonnes of carbon emissions.

Last year, Sterling and Wilson Solar has started construction of the 200MW Wellington solar project in New South Wales, Australia.

Located northeast of the town of Wellington in New South Wales, the solar project will generate 435,000MWh of electricity, which is enough to power 70,000 Australian homes with clean energy.