Osisko Metals announces successful closing of previously-announced joint venture transaction with Appian. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the “Company” or “Osisko Metals“) (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce the successful closing of its previously-announced joint venture transaction with a subsidiary of Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP (“Appian“), which resulted in the formation of a joint venture for the advancement of Osisko Metals’ Pine Point Project (the “Transaction“).

Robert Wares, Chairman & CEO of Osisko Metals, commented: “We are delighted to have successfully closed this transaction with Appian, and look forward to a mutually beneficial and collaborative partnership to rapidly advance the Pine Point Project for our stakeholders. On behalf of the Board of Directors of Osisko Metals, we thank our shareholders, management, advisors and partners for their hard work and long-standing support.”

Michael Scherb, Founder & CEO of Appian Capital Advisory LLP, commented: “The Pine Point project is a highly prospective and strategically located project and Appian is delighted to partner with Osisko Metals on its development. The work of the Osisko Metals team to date is a credit to themselves. Appian looks forward to a collaborative partnership with Osisko Metals, the Pine Point team, surrounding communities and stakeholders to advance the development of the Pine Point Project”.

As part of the closing of the Transaction:

Appian has purchased 20,153,164 common shares of Osisko Metals at a price of $0.2481 per share for gross proceeds of C$5 million;

Appian has purchased share capital of Pine Point Mining Limited (which holds the Pine Point Project) (“ PPML “) from Osisko Metals in exchange for a payment in the amount of C$8.3 million;

“) from Osisko Metals in exchange for a payment in the amount of C$8.3 million; Appian has subscribed for share capital of PPML in exchange for a payment to PPML in the amount of C$13.1 million;

the interim loan made by Appian to Osisko Metals in the amount of C$6.7 million has been converted for share capital in PPML.

After giving effect to the Transaction, Osisko Metals and Appian now hold approximately 74.7% and 25.3%, respectively, of the share capital of Pine Point Mining Limited (which holds a 100% interest in the Pine Point Project).

Subsequent to the closing of the Transaction and until Appian has acquired an ownership interest of 60% in PPML (the “Target Ownership Percentage“) or until a Final Investment Decision (“FID“) has been reached, all funding in respect of the Pine Point Project will be made by way of cash calls issued by the board of PPML to Appian, the quantum and speed of which are determined at the sole discretion of the board of directors of PPML. Osisko Metals will not be required to make any cash contributions to PPML until Appian has reached the Target Ownership Percentage, following which additional cash calls, if required, will be satisfied by each of Appian and Osisko Metals on a pro-rata basis pursuant to approved annual programs and budgets as determined by the board of PPML.

Initially, the board of PPML will be comprised of Robert Wares and Gordon Stothart, as nominees of Osisko Metals, and Adam Fisher and Geoff Cohen (Chairman), as nominees of Appian, and management will include Jeff Hussey (Chief Executive Officer) and Anthony Glavac (Chief Financial Officer). There are no changes contemplated to the board of directors of Osisko Metals in connection with the Transaction.

