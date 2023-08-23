Final consideration after purchase price adjustments was comprised of approximately $2.4 billion of cash and 49.6 million shares of EQT common stock

EQT completes acquisition of Tug Hill and XcL Midstream. (Credit: Terry McGraw from Pixabay)

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) (“EQT” or the “Company”) announced it has closed its previously announced acquisition of THQ Appalachia I Midco, LLC (“Tug Hill”) and THQ-XcL Holdings I Midco, LLC (“XcL Midstream”). Final consideration after purchase price adjustments was comprised of approximately $2.4 billion of cash and 49.6 million shares of EQT common stock. EQT funded the cash portion of the consideration with $1.25 billion of term loan borrowings, $1 billion of cash on hand and the $150 million cash deposit previously held in escrow.

Toby Z. Rice, President and CEO, said, “We are excited to complete this strategic transaction and welcome the Tug Hill and XcL Midstream teams to EQT. These assets have among the lowest breakeven prices in Appalachia, and should reduce our pro forma NYMEX free cash flow breakeven price by approximately $0.15 per MMBtu,(1) providing greater resiliency to our business moving forward. We also see the potential for more than $80 million per year of synergies, which could drive additional reductions to our corporate cost structure over time.”

Tug Hill’s upstream assets are currently producing approximately 800 MMcfe per day with a 20 percent liquids yield. XcL Midstream’s gathering and processing assets add 145 miles of owned and operated midstream gathering systems that connect to every major long-haul interstate pipeline in southwest Appalachia. The Company plans to provide pro forma financial guidance with its third quarter earnings results.

