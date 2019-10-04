Energy Isles Limited has announced Statkraft as its new development partner for a wind farm in the north of Yell

Image: Statkraft selected by Energy Isles for new wind farm. Photo: Courtesy of Nazish Saba/Pixabay.

Energy Isles Limited, the consortium of over 50 mainly Shetland-based companies working together to develop a wind farm in the north of Yell, is delighted to announce the name of their new development partner, Norwegian energy company, Statkraft.

The announcement follows the submission of a full planning application for the 29 turbine wind farm earlier this year to Scottish Ministers under Section 36 of the Electricity Act.

The arrival of Statkraft will secure the future of the exciting development and allow the scheme, if approved, to be developed and delivered by 2026.

Director of Energy Isles Derek Jamieson said: “We’ve undertaken a great deal of work on this project over the past five years and, as a consortium made up of primarily small to medium-sized local businesses, we were clear from an early stage that there would come a time when we’d need to bring on board the right development partner to help us take things forward.

“In choosing Statkraft we have found a company that shares our commitment to maximising the benefits of Shetland’s emerging new renewable energy sector.

“Statkraft has a great reputation in the green energy sector across the world and has the financial capability to help us deliver the Energy Isles wind farm. They understand the work that has already gone into the project and have the expertise to help us take it to the next stage.”

Statkraft UK Managing Director, David Flood said: “We are delighted to come to an agreement with Energy Isles and this fits perfectly with our onshore wind power strategy”.

“The Energy Isles team has done a great job in getting the scheme to where it is today. We are sure that adding our experience and expertise will allow the development of the wind farm to continue to progress and we look forward to working together.”

Derek Jamieson added: “Over the coming decades onshore wind power has a crucial role to play in helping to meet our climate change targets. By investing in renewable energy solutions, Shetland has the opportunity to continue exporting energy to the wider world, diversifying our economy and creating opportunities for future generations.

“We will continue to provide updates about the progress of the project through our project website (www.energyisles.co.uk) and via the Energy Isles Community Liaison Group.”

Source: Company Press Release