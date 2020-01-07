The project site will be transformed into a natural gas-fueled steam-only production facility

Starwood Energy terminates EEPA with Mon Power for its Waste Coal Plant in West Virginia. Credit: Pixabay.

Starwood Energy Group Global has announced the termination of its Electric Energy Purchase Agreement (EEPA) with Monongahela Power Company (Mon Power) for a waste coal plant in West Virginia.

The termination agreement has been signed by Morgantown Energy Associates (MEA), a company owned by controlled affiliates of Starwood Energy.

Starwood Energy said that the project site will be transformed into a natural gas-fueled steam-only production facility.

The facility is expected to support its obligations with West Virginia University (WVU), which provides reliable steam supply through the current and new infrastructure investments.

The transition to steam-only operations is also expected to facilitate the early repurposing of MEA’s property which is located adjacent to the Monongahela River.

The Public Service Commission of West Virginia (WVPSC) has approved the early termination of the agreement that facilitates the early retirement of inefficient coal-fired electrical production at the facility, which has been in service since 1991.

The termination of EEPA was supported by many stakeholders

The complete transformation of the facility to steam-only production and the closure of the waste coal-fired boilers are expected to be completed by early to mid-2020. The transition will also involve modifications to the current natural gas boilers as well as the installation of additional equipment.

Mon Power and the Morgantown community are expected to be benefitted by the agreement which ends electric production along with the shutdown of the waste coal boilers.

The stakeholders that supported the termination of the EEPA include WVU, the City of Morgantown, WVPSC staff, WV Energy Users Group, Energy Efficient West Virginia, West Virginia Citizen Action Group and the WV Consumer Advocate Division.

