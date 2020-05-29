Stantec will serve as the project implementation support and contract supervision consultant to manage the large-scale construction programme

Stantec chosen for the €456.5m ($508m) Fayoum wastewater expansion programme. (Credit: Pixabay/Hermann Hammer)

A consortium led by Stantec has been selected by the Egyptian Holding Company for Water and Wastewater (HCWW) to improve access to sanitation services in the Fayoum governorate in Egypt.

The governorate of Fayoum is in a rural, developing region located 90km southwest of Cairo, where the sanitation services will be improved through construction of wastewater infrastructure.

The company said the area is located close to Lake Qarun, where coverage of sanitation services is low in lesser populated areas, and more than half of the communities are not connected to a centralized wastewater network.

Due to the lack of access, raw sewage is being discharged directly to the agricultural drains and Lake Qarun, causing significant environmental, economic, and social harm.

The €456.5m ($508m) Fayoum wastewater expansion programme is financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and co-financed by the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Union’s Neighbourhood Investment Facility, and the Egyptian government.

For the project, Stantec will serve as the project implementation support and contract supervision consultant and manage the construction programme that expands wastewater treatment, water reuse capabilities and the system sewerage network in the area.

Stantec will design network infrastructure and wastewater treatment plants

The company will provide design services related to network infrastructure and wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs), offer procurement support, project implementation support, help development of a training plan, capacity building, contract management, and construction supervision services.

Under the first phase of the programme, expansion of sewer services will be carried out in 119 underserved rural areas in Fayoum, which includes construction of four new WWTPs, expanding seven, rehabilitating 10, and decommissioning six existing WWTPs.

In addition, the programme also includes building approximately 256km of new pressurised rising mains, 2,334km of sewer lines, and 100 new sewage pumping stations.

Stantec operations director and project director Murat Sarioglu said: “We are proud to lead this consortium to implement this EBRD-led program that promises to have a positive impact on the community of Fayoum.

“The Egyptian government and the development institutions have prioritized access to clean water, and we are honoured to leverage our experience and expertise in water and wastewater infrastructure engineering to provide greater access to sanitation services, support the growth of the region, and alleviate environmental and public health concerns.”