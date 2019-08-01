Work is underway and will be completed by February 2020. The investment will deliver a smarter, more resilient network, reducing faults and power cuts.

Image: Network reliability is a key priority for SSEN and the customers its serves and SSEN’s multimillion-pound investment. Photo: Courtesy of SSE.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is investing £2.4m upgrading and replacing 11kv switchgear in four of its substations in the south of England.

Network reliability is a key priority for SSEN and the customers its serves and SSEN’s multimillion-pound investment to further improve network resilience and future-proof its infrastructure for customers’ changing demands comes following local customer engagement. This is part of SSEN’s commitment to ensuring customers have more involvement in investment decisions in vital infrastructure.

The substations that SSEN has identified for investment are: Five Oaks, Horsham; Herriard, Hampshire; Basingstoke, Hampshire; and Argyle Road, Bognor Regis.

Stuart Hogarth, Distribution Operations Director, SSEN said: “This investment will help us deliver a more resilient, responsive network that is future-proofed for an increase in electricity demand. This switchgear investment forms just one part of the £185m we are investing in both our distribution areas up to 2022, to serve our 3.8m customers.”

A recent study suggested over 280,000 new homes could be built in SSEN’s southern licence area by 2032, and this investment will help accommodate an increase in demand from households, businesses and communities and low-carbon technologies such as electric vehicles, heat pumps and domestic batteries.

Source: Company Press Release.