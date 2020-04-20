SSE Thermal is now planning to create a clean power hub in Humber, using CCS or hydrogen technology

SSE Thermal signs agreement to develop decarbonised industrial cluster in Humber. (Credit: SSE. Thermal)

SSE Thermal, along with 10 other leading energy and industrial companies, has signed an agreement to decarbonise energy and industry in the Humber.

The consortium plans to transform the region into the world’s first zero carbon industrial cluster by 2040.

The companies involved in the Humber project include SSE Thermal, Associated British Ports; Centrica Storage; Drax Group; Equinor; National Grid Ventures; Phillips 66; Px; Saltend Cogeneration Company; VPI-Immingham; and Uniper.

The UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) has announced that the consortium has secured funding from the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund to launch the phase one of the project.

The proposal includes identifying anchor projects across Humber region

Humber Local Enterprise Partnership chairman Lord Haskins said: “We are pleased to welcome this agreement and the commitment companies across the Humber are making to working towards a net-zero carbon economy.

“This collaborative effort is key to the region – currently the UK’s highest emitting industrial cluster – reducing its carbon output and creating more new economic opportunities through clean growth.”

The consortium is planning to use the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen technology to decarbonise the energy and industry in the Humber region.

The proposals for the Humber include identifying anchor projects from across the region that can kick-start the decarbonisation of the Humber energy and industry region, by capturing and storing carbon and switching to low-carbon hydrogen as a fuel source.

Furthermore, the project has the potential to capture and store about 10% of UK’s CO2 emissions per year by 2040.

SSE Thermal is now planning to create a clean power hub in Humber, using CCS or hydrogen technology to provide flexible and reliable energy with net zero emissions.

Currently, the operates the Keadby 1 CCGT Power Station in North Lincolnshire, as well as two gas storage sites at Atwick and Aldbrough in East Yorkshire in the region.