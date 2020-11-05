The two firms are conducting concept engineering to facilitate technical assessment of the preferred foundation solutions for the project

Arklow Bank Wind Park (Credit: Ramboll Group A/S.)

SSE Renewables has selected a design team of Ramboll and Gavin & Doherty Geosolutions (GDG) for the concept design of wind turbine substructures for Phase 2 of Arklow Bank Wind Park (ABWP) project to be located in the Irish Sea.

The design team will leverage Ramboll’s resources and experience in offshore wind and GDG’s knowledge in geotechnical engineering and foundation design for the project.

As an Ireland-based consultancy, GDG also has local knowledge and detailed understanding of the ground conditions in the Irish Sea.

Ramboll and GDG are conducting the concept engineering to facilitate technical assessment of the preferred foundation solutions for the ABWP phase 2 project.

It will also support the sizing of the foundations to develop accurate cost estimates for the upcoming RESS auction next year.

Ramboll stated: “Both Ramboll and GDG have significant familiarity with the ABWP project, with Ramboll having delivered the original consent for the project and GDG having already worked on the development activities on Phase 2 for several years with tasks including Desktop Studies, Survey Management and Ground Model development.”

ABWP phase 2 is a 520MW offshore project

The ABWP phase 2 project is a 520MW offshore wind farm to be located about 12km off the Wicklow Coast in the Irish Sea.

When completed, the energy generated from the offshore wind farm will be enough to power about 450,000 Irish homes, while offsetting over half a million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

In June, SSE renewable energy subsidiary, SSE Renewables selected Arklow Harbour as the preferred location for the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Base for the ABWP phase 2 project.

The offshore wind project is expected to contribute to Ireland’s climate action plan to generate 1GW in offshore wind by 2025 and a commitment to generate 5GW by 2030.

Constructed in 2003/04, the phase 1 of the wind park consists of seven wind turbines with a capacity of 25.2MW.