The Saskatchewan Research Council’s Rare Earth Processing Facility is the only organisation in North America producing rare earth metals at a commercial scale. (Credit: CNW Group/Saskatchewan Research Council)

The Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC), a research and technology organisation in Canada, has achieved first commercial production at its Rare Earth Processing Facility in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

In a statement, SRC said that the production was achieved in summer 2024. The facility is also said to be the first processing plant to produce rare earth metals in North America.

The rare earth processing facility uses an in-house developed, automated technology in metal smelting.

It is ready to deliver ten tonnes of neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) metals per month, with purities greater than 99.5% and conversions more than 98%.

Rare earth metals production is expected to ramp up to 40 tonnes by the end of December 2024.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said: “The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to support SRC’s Rare Earth Processing Facility, making Saskatchewan the first and only jurisdiction in North America to produce these rare earth metals, further establishing a rare earth technological hub here in the province.

“This represents a significant opportunity for Saskatchewan to be a world leader in the area of critical mineral development by establishing a secure and sustainable rare earth supply chain.”

The Rare Earth Processing Facility has received a funding C$71m from the Government of Saskatchewan, and C$30m in combined funding from the Government of Canada.

It also entered into tolling agreements with multiple international clients in July 2024 to convert individual rare earth oxides into metals.

The facility is expected to become fully operational in early next year. It would then produce around 400 tonnes of NdPr metals annually that can power 500,000 electric vehicles.

SRC president and CEO Mike Crabtree said: “Since 2020, SRC has aimed to become a global leader in rare earth processing technology and today we’ve proven out an industry model for future rare earth initiatives and supply chain development.

“This achievement is the result of more than 15 years of research and development and now commercialisation in rare earths led by world-class experts in rare earth extraction and processing technology.”