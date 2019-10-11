The contract was awarded as part of a competitive tender process following the transfer of ownership of the asset

Image: Sparrows Group lands first contract with Qatar Petroleum. Photo: courtesy of Sparrows Offshore Group Limited.

International specialist equipment and integrated engineering services company, Sparrows Group, has been awarded its first contract with Qatar Petroleum to provide crane maintenance services on the PS-1 platform – located in the Idd El-Shargi field, North Dome, 85 kilometres east of Doha.

The contract was awarded as part of a competitive tender process following the transfer of ownership of the asset. The services covered include periodic predictive maintenance, spare parts provision, repair, overhaul of components, crane condition evaluation, wire rope changeout and troubleshooting.

The new agreement will see Sparrows, who worked on the platform previously, maintain the cranes on the platform for two years.

Stewart Mitchell, chief executive officer of Sparrows, said: “We have previously supported the crane maintenance programme for the three cranes on the installation now owned by Qatar Petroleum. These are critical pieces of equipment for operations on any asset and our experience will enable us to ensure the reliability and safety of the cranes.

“Being awarded this work with the new operator is testament to the excellent standards the team has delivered. We’re looking forward to working with Qatar Petroleum and building our relationship with them; being engaged with another operator in the Middle East supports our long-term strategy for growth in the region.”

Source: Company Press Release