Image: Mankato Energy Center is a natural gas power plant capable of producing up to 760MW of electricity. Photo courtesy of Ralf Vetterle from Pixabay.

Southern Power, a US-based wholesale energy provider, has completed the expansion of Mankato Energy Center in Mankato, Minnesota, US, by adding the second combined cycle unit.

Mankato Energy Center is a natural gas power plant capable of producing up to 760MW of electricity through two natural gas combined cycle units.

Southern Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, claims that the present expansion project underlines its ability to design and construct an integral part of the energy infrastructure.

Southern Power president Bill Grantham said: “The completion of the Mankato Energy Center expansion represents an incredible accomplishment for our employees and partners involved with the project. Together, the team applied their considerable skills and expertise to make the project a success while demonstrating a strong commitment to safety.”

Southern Power to sell Mankato Energy Center to Xcel Energy-Minnesota

Southern Power has recently signed an agreement to sell the Mankato Energy Center to Xcel Energy-Minnesota for £512m. Xcel Energy is a customer under two 20-year power purchase agreements.

Southern Power expects to complete the sale in the third quarter 2019, which is subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions.

In April 2019, the company signed agreements to sell the 115MW Nacogdoches generating facility in Sacul, Texas, to Austin Energy for £362m.

Commercial operations of Nacogdoches generating facility were started in 2012 and the plant is supported by a long-term power purchase agreement with Austin Energy.

The purchase price £362m is subject to customary closing adjustments and the transaction is expected to close in mid-2019.

Southern Power is planning to use the transaction proceeds to further strengthen the balance sheet of Southern Company, and meet projected equity needs and further de-risk financing plans.

The company and its subsidiaries own 49 facilities operating or under development in 11 states with more than 11.3GW of generating capacity.