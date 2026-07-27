Production is expected to increase to 30–40tpd within weeks, with an expected average grade of around 4.5g/t. Credit: Olga_Kostrova/Shutterstock.com.

Soma Gold has received approval from Colombia’s Agencia Nacional de Mineria (ANM) to expand production at the Aurora Mine from 25 tonnes per day (tpd) to 75tpd.

The permit, known as ‘permiso de trabajo de obra’ (PTO), is effective immediately.

Production is expected to increase over the coming weeks to between 30–40tpd, with an expected average grade of around 4.5 grams per tonne (g/t).

The company stated that any further increase above the 75tpd limit would depend on the optimisation of mining methods.

This development at Aurora comes alongside progress at Soma Gold’s other sites, including the resumption of activity at the Escondida and el Limón mines.

At el Limón, mine dewatering has reached Level 5 and repairs to the secondary emergency exit are complete.

A contract miner has been hired and production is scheduled to restart in August 2026.

Work continues at the Escondida mine to enhance access roads and portal conditions, supporting ongoing and future production.

An extension of the mine shaft to Level 170 is on track for completion by the end of July, after which new headings will be opened.

Production at Escondida is currently slower than anticipated due to poor ground conditions at the working face, necessitating additional support measures.

Additionally, Soma Gold’s nine-hole diamond drill programme at Escondida is under way, with assays for completed holes submitted to Actlabs Medellin and results pending.

The vein structure in the third hole was intersected at the target depth, matching the structure mined 25m to the south-east.

Soma Gold CEO Geoff Hampson said: “We are very pleased to receive the approved PTO for Aurora, which allows us to increase production in line with our 2026 plan.

“We are encouraged by the progress made at Escondida in rehabilitating the two portals and shafts, positioning the mine for further growth.”

In April this year, the company enhanced mineral material processing at the El Bagre site in Colombia using TOMRA Mining’s sensor-based sorting technology.