The Jeffersonville plant could produce more than 6GWp of solar cells each year. Credit: DC Studio/Shutterstock.com.

CS PowerTech, a US-based manufacturing subsidiary of Canadian Solar, has opened the first phase of its photovoltaic cell manufacturing plant at the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

This facility is reported to be the first in the US designed to produce heterojunction (HJT) bifacial N-type solar cells, according to the company.

It is expected to play a key role in developing a domestic supply chain for solar technology.

The company states that this initiative aims to strengthen energy infrastructure and support the resourcing of advanced manufacturing within the US.

At full capacity, the Jeffersonville plant could produce more than 6GW-peak (GWp) of solar cells each year and create more than 1,200 skilled jobs in southern Indiana.

The total local investment for the project is projected by the company to be nearly $1bn.

The new site will operate alongside CS PowerTech’s module manufacturing plant in Mesquite, Texas, as part of an integrated supply strategy aimed at serving US customers.

CS PowerTech president Rusty Schmit said: “This facility will produce next-generation HJT solar cells, support domestic manufacturing and ultimately strengthen grid reliability as our customers deploy the products.

“We are proud to invest in Indiana’s workforce and work with regional partners to build a long-term centre of excellence for solar technology and advanced manufacturing.”

Canadian Solar CEO Colin Parkin said: “HJT technology is critical for the next generation of high-efficiency, high-performance solar modules, and this plant gives CS PowerTech the ability to deliver leading technology, improved energy yield and long-term value for customers while strengthening domestic advanced manufacturing.”

CS PowerTech plans to ramp up production to full capacity for the initial phase over the coming months and begin work on a second phase of expansion before the end of the year.

In April 2025, e-STORAGE, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar, was awarded a contract by the Chilean energy company Colbún to deliver a battery energy storage system with a capacity of 228MW/912MW-hours for the Diego de Almagro Sur project.