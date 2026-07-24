The Boto gold mine is located in the Kédougou region. Credit: EPC Groupe.

EPC Groupe, through its subsidiary EPC Mineex Senegal, has received a contract to supply explosives and related services for the Boto gold mine, operated by Boto, a member of the Managem Group, in eastern Senegal.

The three-year agreement is worth around €23m ($26m).

It includes the deployment of two mobile explosives manufacturing units (MEMUs) and the supply of explosives, blasting accessories, technical services and digital solutions.

The Boto gold mine is located in the Kédougou region.

It began production in 2025 and involves an investment exceeding €350m.

The open-cast mine is expected to produce approximately 160,000oz of gold each year, with total reserves estimated at 1.8 million ounces and an anticipated operational lifespan of 15 years.

EPC Mineex Senegal managing director Rokhaya Sall said: “As a leading Senegalese player in the field of civil explosives, we are particularly proud to have been selected to support the development of the Boto mine.

“This is a flagship project for the mining industry in Senegal and West Africa. This success demonstrates the confidence placed in EPC Mineex Senegal’s expertise, as well as our ability to provide an integrated national offering, combining high-quality products, high-value-added technical services and innovative digital solutions.

“It also confirms our ability to provide long-term support for the largest gold mining projects on the African continent.”

Through this contract, EPC Mineex Senegal will assist Boto in improving drilling and blasting activities by delivering industrial solutions focused on performance, safety and technology.

The company said it offers a range of services including the local manufacture of explosives, logistical support, experienced blasting teams and digital technologies.

EPC Groupe works closely with various mining companies across Africa and has secured a prominent position within the region’s mining sector.

The company describes the new contract as consistent with its strategy to expand in mining markets that offer high value-added opportunities.