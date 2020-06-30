The financing will be provided under the project finance modality for an amount of around EUR140m

Solaria has reached an agreement with Natixis. (Credit: Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A.)

Solaria has reached an agreement with Natixis S.A. for the long term financing of 252MW associated to the PPA contract signed with Statkraft that was announced last December 2019.

This agreement is subject to a successful completion of the due diligence review of the projects under construction and the final approval of Bank’s risk committee.

The financing will be provided under the project finance modality for an amount of around 140M EUR.

Enrique Díaz-Tejeiro, SOLARIA President: “To sign for a second time with a reference entity in the infrastructure financing world is a mark of confidence. With this agreement, we have successfully closed the financing of all our PPAs announced until today at very good conditions, which allows us to be very confident for the future.”

The energy fed into the grid by the PV plants included in these contract will be 100% renewable and will reduce the CO2 emissions to the atmosphere by more than 100,000 tons per year, thus helping to reach the targets of the Renewable European Directive 2009/28/EC to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The volume of these contracts is equivalent to the consumption of more than 150,000 households per year.

