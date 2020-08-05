Thirteen distribution-scale projects interconnected as part of Georgia Power’s Renewable Energy Development Initiative

SolAmerica Energy and Safari Energy complete solar portfolio in US. (Credit: Safari Energy, LLC.)

SolAmerica Energy and Safari Energy have successfully completed development, construction, and commissioning of thirteen solar projects in Georgia totaling 43 MW of generation capacity. SolAmerica developed, engineered, and constructed the projects, and Safari Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of PPL Corporation, will be their long-term owner and operator.

Landowners, neighbors, and local governments in eleven counties worked in collaboration with SolAmerica and Safari Energy to bring these projects to completion, securing low-cost clean energy for ratepayers, spurring economic development, and increasing the tax base.

“Throughout the development and construction process, our team worked efficiently and tirelessly to surmount any hurdles we encountered to successfully develop and construct this portfolio,” said R. Stanley Allen, CEO of SolAmerica Energy. “Along the way, Safari Energy proved to be a strong partner committed to completion and operation of high-quality renewable energy projects. We look forward to working with Safari again to develop even more solar projects in Georgia.”

“SolAmerica has been an incredible partner throughout the process of getting this solar portfolio up and running in Georgia. This is a great example of Safari Energy working with a solar developer to provide project funding and to operate the renewable energy projects upon completion. In the past year alone, our solar asset acquisition business has acquired over 100 MW and we now own assets in seven states from coast to coast. We’re looking forward to working on more solar acquisitions with great partners like SolAmerica,” said David Heyman, CEO of Safari Energy.

The thirteen solar projects in this portfolio will provide energy directly to Georgia Power through long-term power purchase agreements under Georgia Power’s Renewable Energy Development Initiative.

Source: Company Press Release