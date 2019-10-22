The integrated drilling services contract envisions drilling of 40 wells for expansion of the Tuz Golu underground gas storage in Turkey

SOCAR AQS and China CAMC Engineering Co., Ltd. – IC İçtaş Construction Industries & Trade Inc. JV are pleased to announce that they have signed drilling contract for the Expansion of Tuz Golu underground gas storage project.

As per the contract, SOCAR AQS shall drill and deliver 40 wells in the Tuz Golu area of Aksaray region of Turkey. The contract value is estimated to be in multi-millions of US dollars.

Murat Mehmet Kurtulush, General Director IC İçtaş said: “Today’s signing ceremony gives a new impetus to the expansion and deepening of cooperation between the two companies and ultimately, between the two countries. The expansion of Tuz Golu underground gas storage is vital for meeting the natural gas demand of Turkey, and SOCAR AQS will contribute to successful execution of this mission.”

Ramin Isayev, CEO of SOCAR AQS said: “SOCAR AQS appreciates this significant opportunity to work with China CAMC Engineering Co., Ltd. – IC İçtaş Construction Industries & Trade Inc. on this important project. We look forward to utilizing full potential of our company, to working in close cooperation with our business partners and stakeholders to make this project a great success for Turkey, our Client and SOCAR AQS’’.

During the implementation of the project, SOCAR AQS will also utilize infrastructure of local Turkish business partners and the company will invest in further training and development of young Turkish drilling specialists.

