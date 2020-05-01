SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world

SNC-Lavalin awarded nuclear engineering services by Ontario Power Generation. (Credit: Bruno /Germany from Pixabay.)

SNC-Lavalin (TSX:SNC) is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary Candu Energy Inc., has been awarded two additional five-year vendor of record (VOR) agreements by Ontario Power Generation (OPG) to provide niche engineering and nuclear engineering services. These contract wins are aligned with the company’s new strategy moving forward towards engineering services and greater growth.

SNC-Lavalin will deliver nuclear engineering services for the Darlington and Pickering sites and the Western Waste Management Facility (WWMF) in areas including, but not limited to, design support for nuclear plant modifications and balance of plant engineering. The scope of work under the niche engineering agreement will include software engineering and categorization, cyber security services, human factors engineering, computer system engineering and project management support.

“These contracts drive SNC-Lavalin’s overall new strategic direction and are a testimony to our team’s capabilities in delivering the whole spectrum of nuclear services”, said Sandy Taylor, President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. “While the niche engineering agreement covers another round of services we’ve previously carried out, the nuclear engineering services represent an organic growth opportunity for SNC-Lavalin. We look forward to using our know-how to support OPG on their future engineering projects.”

Source: Company Press Release