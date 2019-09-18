The project will involve conceptual studies and design, front end engineering and design (FEED), execution planning, specialized studies and detailed engineering for small works

Image: Al Yasat Petroleum has awarded an oil and gas contract to SNC-Lavalin. Photo: courtesy of Kasey Houston/FreeImages.

Canadian company SNC-Lavalin has secured an engineering, project management and technical support services contract from Al Yasat Petroleum.

Al Yasat Petroleum, which is a joint venture between China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has awarded the contract worth nearly C$52m (£31.61m) to SNC-Lavalin.

Al Yasat Petroleum drives exploration and development of new areas, both onshore and offshore, covering two concession areas in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Located to the Northwest of Abu Dhabi, the onshore concession area measures 7800 km², covering six fields with a combined area of 582 km², while the offshore area consists of fields at Bu Haseer, Belbazem, Umm Al Dholou, Yaser and Umm Al Salsal.

Scope of contract secured by SNC-Lavalin

According to the three-year agreement, SNC-Lavalin will collaborate with Al Yasat Petroleum to extend the engineering and project support arm, in unison with the Al Yasat Smart Growth Operating Model.

The project will involve conceptual studies and design, front end engineering and design (FEED), execution planning, specialized studies and detailed engineering for small works. The engineering Canadian firm will support Al Yasat in managing sub-contracts, market surveys and procurement services.

Under the agreement, the company will also provide its digital expertise to help Al Yasat in the ambitious digital transformation plan by means of latest technologies.

The project support includes services and to secure Al Yasat with manpower to be part of an integrated project management team.

SNC-Lavalin president, resources said: “With over 50 years of presence in the Middle East, we have built a reputation for creating long-term value for leading international and national oil companies. This win underpins our successful track record and strategic approach to growing our business in engineering and consulting services.”

“We are proud to support Al Yasat Petroleum on this project, and we will ensure it is efficiently delivered to the highest quality standards by combining our traditional engineering expertise with innovative solutions and digital technologies.”

In July, SNC-Lavalin had secured project management support services contract for EGA’s Al Taweelah and Jebel Ali smelter complexes, and Al Taweelah alumina refinery.