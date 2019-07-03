SNC-Lavalin to provide engineering and project management support services for EGA’s Al Taweelah and Jebel Ali smelter complexes, and Al Taweelah alumina refinery

Image: EGA’s operations in Jebel Ali in the UAE. Photo: Copyright © Emirates Global Aluminium.

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) has awarded master services agreement to SNC-Lavalin to provide engineering and project management support services.

Under the three-year contract, SNC-Lavalin will provide the services to complement existing resources of EGA in delivering operations capital projects at Al Taweelah and Jebel Ali smelter Complexes, and Al Taweelah alumina refinery.

SNC-Lavalin will be responsible for providing integrated engineering services covering all multi-disciplinary features related to power plant, energy distribution, water desalination, aluminium smelting, casting and carbon plants of EGA’s Al Taweelah and Jebel Ali smelter complexes.

The scope of the agreement also includes delivering multi-disciplinary engineering services pertaining to Al Taweelah alumina refinery.

SNC-Lavalin will also provide project management services such as construction management, cost control and planning, contract engineering and project portfolio management.

SNC-Lavalin resources president Craig Muir said: “As a premier engineering end-to-end services provider, we have established a long track record of delivering some of the world’s leading mining and metallurgy projects.

“Over the past 15 years, we have been successfully delivering EGA’s large-scale projects to the highest quality and safety standards. We are honored to extend our long-term partnership and to continue providing our global-caliber expertise and local knowledge to support industry growth in the UAE.”

SNC-Lavalin’s partnership with EGA began in 2004

SNC-Lavalin’s partnership with EGA started in 2004 with the provision of FEED, EPCM and Technology Packaging services for Dubai Aluminium (DUBAL) and all its extension projects. In 2014, DUBAL and Emirates Aluminium (EMAL) merged to form EGA.

The Al Taweelah smalter is located in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), approximately halfway between the cities of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

SNC-Lavalin provided engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for the Al Taweelah smelter project’s first and second development phases.

Located near Jebel Ali port to the south of the historic centre of Dubai, the Jebel Ali smelter has production capacity of ~ 1.1 million tons per year (mtpy).

Said to be the first in the UAE and only the second in the Middle East, the Al Taweelah alumina refinery is equipped to convert bauxite into alumina, the feedstock for aluminium smelters.