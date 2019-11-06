The 640MW Yunlin will be built 8km off the Taiwanese west coast and will become Taiwan’s largest commercial offshore windfarm

SMC have been awarded a contract to provide Marine Coordination services across wpd’s 640MW Yunlin offshore windfarm project in Taiwan.

Yunlin will be built eight kilometres off the Taiwanese west coast and will become Taiwan’s largest commercial offshore windfarm, when commissioned, consisting of 80 Siemens Gamesa 8MW class WTGs.

This award represents SMC’s 4th Marine Coordination contract in Taiwan and their 39th globally. Once again SMC will be working with SeaPlanner’s Marine Management System to ensure the safe and efficient delivery of services throughout the project.

Dean Coates, SMC Operations Director and Taiwan Manager, stated, “Once again we are proud to be at the forefront of delivering Marine Coordination services in Taiwan. Our experience working in the region will be used to great effect as we support Yunlin in delivering a successful project. We are extremely pleased to have our first opportunity to work for wpd and we can’t wait to get started. This project will also provide us with the opportunity to develop local skill sets – something we remain committed to both in Europe and the APAC region”.

The Yunlin project is 73% owned by wpd and 27% owned by a Sojitz Corp-led consortium which includes Chugoku Electric Power Co. Inc., Chudenko Corporation, Shikoku Electric Power Co., Inc., and JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation.