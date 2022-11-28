The newly discovered shale formations at Qijiang field, with 145.968 billion cubic meters of proven reserve, are buried at a depth of 1,900 to 4,500m with the majority being deep shale

Sinopec uncovers shale gas reserve in Sichuan basin. (Credit: PRNewswire/SINOPEC)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (Sinopec) announced that the first phase of the Qijiang shale gas field has uncovered a major discovery in the Sichuan Basin, southwestern China.

The new discovery, with 145.968 billion cubic meters (bcm) of proven reserve, was delivered by Sinopec Exploration Company and Sinopec Southwest Oil & Gas company.

Qijiang field marks the first shale gas field discovered in medium-deep and deep strata in a complex tectonic zone on the margin of the basin.

The newly discovered shale formations at Qijiang field are buried at a depth of 1,900 to 4,500m with the majority being deep shale.

The shale gas at the depth of more than 3,500m is defined as deep shale.

The complex overlying strata at the project created challenges in the drilling, including a significantly greater depth and variable ground stress, said Sinopec.

Sinopec, in its statement said: “To tackle the question of how a shale gas reservoir was formed in the basin margin with such complex surface and underground conditions, Sinopec’s team conducted more than 10,000 lab analysis tests on the core at the depth of 1,320m.

“This revealed the development and maintenance mechanism of deep shelf shale pores and identified the deep shale can develop vast reservoirs with high porosity, and also revealed the “sweet spots” of projecting the deep shale targets.”

Sinopec team collected a high-precision 3D seismic data of deep shale gas covering an area of 3,662km2 in the complex zone of the south-eastern margin of the Sichuan Basin.

The company has also collected drilling data of existing wells in southern Sichuan.

Sinopec has created a deep shale gas seismic prediction technology using pressure coefficient and gas content, fracture prediction, and horizontal ground stress difference, to predict the sweet spots of deep shale gas.

The company has also developed a three-dimensional fracturing technology that deploys precision cutting, pressurization and expansion, balanced expansion, and guaranteed filling.

It has improved the daily shale gas production of a single well to achieve the 300,000, 400,000 and 500,000 cubic meters marks in a sequence, said Sinopec.

Last month, Sinopec has made a new shale gas discovery in the Sichuan basin in China, which has an anticipated resource capacity of 387.8bcm.

Earlier this month, Sinopec has signed a 27-year Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with QatarEnergy for the supply of 4 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG to the PR China.