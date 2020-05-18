The terms of the Amending Agreement were agreed following receipt by Guyana Goldfields of an unsolicited all-cash proposal from a third party to acquire Guyana Goldfields

Silvercorp Metals signs amending agreement with Guyana Goldfields. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Silvercorp Metals have entered into an amending agreement (the “Amending Agreement”) to the arrangement agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) entered into previously and announced on April 27, 2020, pursuant to which Silvercorp agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Guyana Goldfields by way of a court approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “Transaction”).

Pursuant to the terms of the Amending Agreement, each holder of Guyana Goldfields shares will receive, for each Guyana Goldfields share held, C$0.25 in cash and 0.1849 of a Silvercorp common share, for total consideration of C$1.30 per share (based on the volume weighted average price for Silvercorp common shares for the 5 trading days ended May 14, 2020).

The terms of the Amending Agreement were agreed following receipt by Guyana Goldfields of an unsolicited all-cash proposal from a third party to acquire Guyana Goldfields.

As of the date of this news release, Silvercorp holds 16,549,000 Guyana Goldfields shares, representing 9.48% of the issued and outstanding common shares.

After accounting for Silvercorp’s existing shares, the cash consideration of C$0.25 implies a total cash component of C$39.5 million, and the share consideration of C$1.05 implies a total share component of 29.2 million shares. Based on these metrics, this would translate into existing Guyana Goldfields shareholders owning 14.4% of Silvercorp’s pro forma basic shares outstanding following the Transaction.

Board of Directors’ Recommendations

The Amending Agreement has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of Guyana Goldfields who recommend that Guyana Goldfields shareholders vote in favour of the Transaction. The Amending Agreement has also been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of Silvercorp.

Transaction Conditions and Timing

Full details of the Transaction will be included in the management information circular of Guyana Goldfields that is expected to be mailed to Guyana Goldfields’ shareholders in early June 2020. The Transaction will be subject to the approval of 66⅔% of votes cast by shareholders of Guyana Goldfields at an annual and special meeting of Guyana Goldfields shareholders scheduled for June 29, 2020.

Commensurate with the increase in consideration, valuing Guyana Goldfields at approximately C$227 million, the Amending Agreement provides for an increase in the termination fee to C$9.0 million, which is to be paid by Guyana Goldfields to Silvercorp if the Arrangement Agreement is terminated in certain specified circumstances. Other than as described herein, the terms of the Transaction remain unamended, including the terms of the interim loan facility.

None of the securities to be issued pursuant to the Transaction have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and any securities issuable in the Transaction are anticipated to be issued in reliance upon available exemptions from such registration requirements pursuant to Section 3(a)(10) of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable exemptions under state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Source: Company Press Release