The first shipment included 105dt of lead-silver concentrate and 70dt of zinc concentrate. Credit: Yevhen 11/Shutterstock.com.

Silver Storm Mining has shipped the first lead-silver and zinc concentrates from its fully owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex in Durango State, Mexico.

Situated roughly 76km south-east of Durango’s capital, La Parrilla comprises 40 mining concessions covering 38,128 hectares (ha).

The company completed the shipment following initial production using the sulphide processing circuit at the site.

The initial cargo consisted of 105 dry tonnes (dt) of lead-silver concentrate as well as 70dt of zinc concentrate.

This delivery was made under a previously announced offtake prepayment agreement.

According to the company, there are plans to increase sulphide processing rates at La Parrilla with the stated aim of achieving nameplate capacity of 1,250 tonnes per day.

Silver Storm Mining president and CEO Greg McKenzie said: “Our first concentrate shipment is a defining milestone for Silver Storm – real, saleable product from La Parrilla moving to market under our offtake agreement with a globally recognised company.

“Through the hard work of our team, we have taken La Parrilla from care and maintenance to a revenue-generating operation. Silver Storm is now in position to continue shipping concentrates on an ongoing basis.”

The mine complex operated continuously from 2005 to September 2019, when it was placed in care and maintenance after producing a total of 34.3 million silver-equivalent ounces.

It contains five underground mines named Rosarios, San Jose, La Rosa, Quebradillas and San Marcos, along with the Quebradillas open pit.

Silver Storm Mining acquired full ownership of the La Parrilla Silver Complex in August 2023 from First Majestic Silver.

It also owns the San Diego Project in Mexico.

Last month, the company received approvals from the Mexican authorities to construct 62 drill pads and 27 access roads at the La Parrilla Complex.