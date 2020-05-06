Once operational, the power generated from the solar plant will be sold to Green Power EMC

One of Silicon Ranch’s solar facilities. (Credit: Silicon Ranch.)

Silicon Ranch, a Tennessee-based independent solar developer and Mortenson, an engineering, procurement, and construction firm, have begun construction on an 86MW solar facility in Jeff Davis County, Georgia.

Once completed, the clean power generated from the solar facility will be supplied to Green Power EMC, the renewable energy supplier for 38 Georgia Electric Membership Corporations (EMCs) throughout the state.

Silicon Ranch co-founder and CEO Reagan Farr said: “At Silicon Ranch, we believe we can make a positive difference in the communities we serve, and we’re pleased to work with Mortenson to execute this vision in Jeff Davis County. Hundreds of our neighbors helped to build our three previous projects in Hazlehurst, and we are excited about bringing that local experience to bear for this new project as well.

“We thank our partners at Green Power EMC and the Georgia electric cooperatives for making this project and these investments possible.”

Mortenson was selected by Silicon Ranch as the solar facility’s project engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor and it carries the responsibility for the design, procurement, construction, commissioning, and handover of the solar facility.

The scope of the project includes civil, foundations, racking, modules, inverters, electrical collection systems and balance of systems hardware.

Mortenson to complete the solar project by end 2020

As the construction has now begun, it is expected to be completed by before this year end.

For the solar facility’s construction, Mortenson plans to hire over 275 members from local area including mechanics, electricians, operators, foremen, safety professionals, inventory specialists, carpenters, installers, general labourers and more.

The solar facility, which is located in the unincorporated community of Denton, expands Silicon Ranch’s presence in Jeff Davis County, where it already owns and operates three solar projects totaling 112MW in Hazlehurst.

Silicon Ranch is the US solar platform for Shell, with an operating portfolio consisting of more than 135 facilities across 14 states from New York to California.

Mortenson solar & emerging renewables group general manager and vice president Trent Mostaert said: “We look forward to working with Silicon Ranch on the Snipesville solar project in Georgia and are proud to be helping to provide renewable energy to Green Power EMC’s network in the state.

“This is a great opportunity for individuals in the area with experience or those seeking new skills to learn about building solar and help to secure our sustainable energy future.”