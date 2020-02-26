Those who participate will be supporting and facilitating clean energy production here in Massachusetts, reducing its dependence on fossil fuels, and receive guaranteed savings on their electricity

Sierra Club MA Chapter announces partnership to encourage community solar participation with relay power. (Credit: Dimitris Vetsikas from Pixabay)

Sierra Club MA and Relay Power have entered into a partnership to provide residential community solar to Sierra Club MA supporters. Those who participate will be supporting and facilitating clean energy production here in Massachusetts, reducing its dependence on fossil fuels, and receive guaranteed savings on their electricity.

“Relay Power is very pleased to work with Sierra Club on this exciting, new partnership,” said Neil Potter, VP of Outreach and Partnerships at Relay Power. “Inviting the Sierra Club family of environmentalists to join local community solar farms accelerates our goal of providing clean power to all. We look forward to an especially impactful relationship with an organization of such reach and reputation.”

Sierra Club MA Deb Pasternak Executive Director stated, “With time running out to act on climate change, this partnership with Relay Power allows us to enlist our members in supporting a transition to a local renewable energy economy. We are excited to work with a proven, mission-driven company to connect those residents who cannot install solar onsite to local community solar farms.”

Source: Company Press Release