Subcontracts were awarded to UK-based firms for constructing transmission infrastructure for the 950MW Moray East Offshore Wind farm

Image: The Moray East Offshore Wind farm will feature MHI Vestas wind turbines. Photo: courtesy of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind.

Siemens has awarded subcontracts to companies across the UK for constructing transmission infrastructure for the 950MW Moray East offshore wind farm in the county.

Located in the Outer Moray Firth, 22km off the coast of Scotland, the wind project will feature MHI Vestas wind turbines and is the first of the two wind farms planned to be developed in the Moray Firth Zone.

Scope of Siemens’ contract for Moray East offshore wind farm

Siemens is serving as the lead contractor for onshore transmission infrastructure construction works for the wind farm.

The firm was selected for the complete construction of the onshore substation, including three SVC Plus advanced STATCOMs, as well as to supply three offshore substation platform topsides for the wind project.

Siemens commenced work at the site last September and has since then issued several subcontracts.

Siemens transmission and distribution Moray East project director Anwer Amara-Korba said: “This is one of the largest construction projects in Scotland and it is vital that companies based in the local area get to share in its success.

“It will be a key part of providing clean, sustainable energy for Scotland to meet its low carbon aims, providing enough power for one million homes.”

Siemens has selected BAM Nuttall as the main subcontractor for undertaking civil works for the onshore substation, which will connect the project to the grid.

BAM Nuttall is responsible for completing civil and building works such as foundations for the transformers, shunt reactors and switchgear equipment.

Additionally, the company will build the internal road, fence and internal drainage work at the new onshore substation being built at New Deer.

Siemens has also selected civil engineering company, I & H Brown, to undertake enabling work on the onshore substation site, as well as JGC Engineering and Technical Services to fabricate and fit out the high voltage equipment containers to integrate into the project’s offshore substation platforms.

Additionally, Barrier Architectural was selected to fabricate a set of containers from its Stockton-on-Tees facility, while VolkerInfra won a contract to provide and install the high voltage onshore export cables for the project.

Moray East transmission infrastructure package manager Sarah Graham said: “Moray East has been in development for the last nine years and we are now progressing with construction across various elements of the project.

“The experience and capability of the local supply chain is crucial in delivering the transmission infrastructure required to grid connect the wind farm.”