An SGT-800 test turbine has been installed to validate its 3D-printed burners at the Rya CHP facility

Image: The SGT-800 test turbine has been installed at the Rya CHP facility in Sweden. Photo: courtesy of Siemens.

Germany-based Siemens has signed a cooperation agreement with Göteborg Energi, the power provider owned by the City of Gothenburg, Sweden, to test renewable fuels at the Rya combined heat and power (CHP) plant located in the energy port of Gothenburg.

The collaboration aims to test gas turbine technology designed to enable the operation of renewable fuels at the Rya CHP facility, which currently features three SGT-800 gas turbines and powered by natural gas.

As part of first phase, Siemens and Göteborg Energi have installed one SGT-800 test turbine to validate its 3D-printed burners at the Rya CHP facility.

Siemens, Göteborg Energi to test different fossil-free fuels at the Rya CHP facility

Upon completion of the testing on the 3D printed gas turbine, the firms plan to test different fossil-free fuels in the plant.

Siemen, in a statement, said: “The production of gas turbine burners using additive manufacturing (AM) makes a decisive contribution to accelerating the research and development process for new technologies that contribute to a greener energy supply.”

Additionally, the Rya CHP plant features a special test engine to support Siemens’ new accelerated validation process for new technologies and components.

Göteborg Energi CEO Alf Engqvist said: “The Rya CHP plant plays an important role in Gothenburg’s electricity supply.

“Working together with Siemens we want to explore the possibilities for the conversion of both electric power and heat production as pieces of the puzzle in our work for fossil-free energy independence.”

The collaboration is expected to contribute to Gothenburg’s 2030 goal to produce district heating by renewable or recovered energy sources.

Siemens Distributed Generation and Oil & Gas Services Business CEO Thorbjoern Fors said: “In our collaboration with Göteborg Energi we see the possibility to verify the viability of several different renewable fuels, such as hydrogen, on a larger scale, first in Sweden and then in other parts of the world.

“Our goal is to run the SGT-600, -700 and -800 gas turbine combustors 100 percent fossil free, for example with hydrogen, in the near future.

“This is a unique cooperation between Siemens and a customer that can demonstrate the varied possibilities for sustainable and cost-effective fuels as our industry and societies look to reduce carbon emissions around the world.”

