The wind farm will feature 42 units of 4.8MW Siemens Gamesa turbines and will be developed by local independent power producer Xinjiang TBEA group

Image: Siemens Gamesa has bagged wind turbine contract in China. Photo: courtesy of Steppinstars/Pixabay.

Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has secured a 200MW wind turbine contract in China for its 4.X platform.

Located in the city of Changji, in the region of Xinjiang, northwest China, the wind farm will feature 42 units of 4.8MW Siemens Gamesa turbines and will be developed by local independent power producer Xinjiang TBEA group.

The company said that the Siemens Gamesa 4.X platform features 145 metres rotor variant, which is suitable for the project site conditions considering its medium wind, sandy and dusty weather, and low temperatures during winter.

Under the terms of the contract, the company will be responsible for the installation of the turbines as well as offering operation and maintenance services for a period of five years. Commissioning of the wind farm is likely to commence before the end of 2020.

SGRE onshore APAC CEO Richard Paul Luijendijk said: “We’re delighted to see our first project landing in Xinjiang and strengthen our partnership with TBEA to support its expansion in the renewable energy sector.

“Following a previous Siemens Gamesa 3.X platform order with TBEA earlier this year, this new order reflects the customer’s trust in Siemens Gamesa products, technology and our capability of undertaking complex logistics and project execution.”

SGRE secures second contract from Xinjiang TBEA

This is the second contract that SGRE has received from the local independent power producer Xinjiang TBEA, after an order for the 3.X platform earlier in 2019.

SGRE claims to have a presence in China for more than 30 years. It has already installed over 7.9GW of turbines in the Asia Pacific which includes China, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.

In August, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy had secured a 453MW wind turbine supply order from Alfanar for two wind farms located in the Indian state of Gujarat.

The company would supply 206 units of its SG 2.2-122 wind turbines for the projects.