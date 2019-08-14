Under the contract, Siemens would supply 202MW turbines for one project and 251MW for the other

Image: Siemens would supply 206 units of its SG 2.2-122 wind turbines for the project. Photo: Courtesy of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has secured a 453MW wind turbine supply order from Alfanar for two wind farms located in the Indian state of Gujarat.

The wind turbine manufacturer said that it is the first order in India with Alfanar, and would supply 206 units of its SG 2.2-122 wind turbines for the projects, which are located in Bhuj Municipality, Gujarat.

Alfanar Global Development CEO Jamal Wadi said: “As one of the global players for developing renewable projects, we are happy to partner with Siemens Gamesa yet again, this time for part of our 600 MW portfolio awarded under the SECI bids which we are developing in Bhuj, India.

“With more than 3 GW of greenfield development in the pipeline for Alfanar in India, our main goal is to provide value and benefit to the community by partnering with reliable manufacturers.”

Siemens Gamesa will supply 251MW turbines for one of the projects

Under the contract, Siemens Gamesa would supply 202MW turbines for one project and 251MW for the other. The wind facilities are planned to be commissioned by 2020.

The company said that its SG 2.2-122 is specifically optimised for low wind, low turbulence sites characteristic of the Indian market, with low power density and high efficiency.

In addition, the turbines order is expected to play key role in further strengthening its position in India, where it has sold more than 1GW in the current fiscal year.

Siemens Gamesa India onshore CEO Ramesh Kymal said: “Alfanar is already our customer globally and we are happy to announce this first deal with the company in India.

“Repeated big orders such as this certainly boosts our confidence and demonstrates customers’ trust in our capabilities. With the SG 2.2-122 – a turbine made for India, we expect to deliver better value to our customers through innovative, tailor-made solutions.”

Siemens Gamesa claims that it has been operating in India since 2009, and has installed a capacity base that recently exceeded 6.2GW.

Furthermore, it has two blade factories in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, and Halol municipality in Gujarat, a nacelle factory in Mamandur village in Tamil Nadu and an operations & maintenance centre in Red Hills, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.