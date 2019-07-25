Siemens Gamesa secured the BNDES FINAME Certificate for its SG 3.4-132 turbine model in early 2019

Image: Siemens Gamesa will supply 27 SG 3.4-132 wind turbines for Arizona and Honorato wind farms. Photo: Courtesy of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

Spanish wind turbines manufacturer Siemens Gamesa has signed a wind turbine supply contract with Brennand Investimentos for the Arizona and Honorato wind farms in Sento Sé, Bahia, Brazil.

Under the contract, Siemens Gamesa will supply 27 SG 3.4-132 wind turbines for Arizona and Honorato wind farms, with an installed capacity of 94MW. The turbines are expected to be delivered in mid-2020.

Siemens Gamesa Brazil onshore managing director Roberto Prida said: “This is the first contract we have signed with Brennand Investimentos and we feel very proud to be considered a strategic partner for this and future projects.

“Like Brennand Energia and Brennand Investimentos, we are committed to continue reducing the levelized cost of energy, making wind power even more affordable and efficient to meet the energy needs of the country’s Northeast Region.”

Siemens Gamesa secured the BNDES FINAME Certificate for its SG 3.4-132 turbine model in early 2019.

The wind turbine manufacturer said that the certification marks the fulfilment of the development bank requirements, providing project special financing lines for developers to purchase the product.

Brennand Investimentos selected the turbines because of their suitability for the wind of Sento Sé

According to Brennand Investimentos, the selection of Siemens Gamesa to supply SG 3.4-132 model turbines was based on the technical characteristics and their suitability for the wind of Sento Sé.

Brennand Investimentos chief executive officer Mozart Siqueira said: “We hope that the signing of this agreement will be the beginning of a long-term partnership between our companies and that the introduction of new products by Siemens Gamesa will continue with the demonstrated quality and competitiveness.

“The SG 3.4-132 onshore wind turbine is the most competitive product in its segment, featuring optimal levelized cost of energy for medium and high winds, rotor diameter of 132 meters, a flexible power rating of 3.3-3.75 MW depending on the project requirements, and low risk based on proven technologies and enhanced performance with the highest levels of reliability.”

The project is set to add 94MW of power to the 247.45MW existing production of Brennand Energia from eight wind farms in the city of Sento Sé, which is located 689km from the capital Salvador, on the banks of the São Francisco River.