Image: Siemens Gamesa will supply 455MW of turbines for offshore wind farm in Japan. Photo: Image by Detmold from Pixabay.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has been selected as preferred supplier for the 455MW Northern Akita offshore wind farm in Japan.

The agreement with construction group Obayashi Corporation for the Northern Akita wind project is subject to the final investment decision for the wind project by the developer.

Siemens Gamesa said that the deal includes using 8.0-167 DD turbines and a long-term service agreement.

Northern Akita wind project will commence production from 2024 onwards

Being developed at a site located in the northern region of Tohoku, the Northern Akita wind farm is expected to commence production from 2024 onwards.

Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit CEO Andreas Nauen said: “Entering the Japanese offshore wind market is significant for Siemens Gamesa. It is another example of the true globalization currently taking place within the industry, and we are proud to establish a foothold.

“We are encouraged by the close cooperation we have with Obayashi Corporation, and will eagerly anticipate this preferred supplier agreement becoming a firm order.”

The construction firm also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siemens Gamesa to promote benefits to the local society throughout the project.

Siemens Gamesa Offshore Asia-Pacific executive general manager Niels Steenberg said: “We firmly believe in the potential of offshore wind in Japan, especially with the strong support the government is showing for the industry lately, and we are committed to contribute to the establishment of the market there.”

The MoU allows the firms to work together to enforce the highest available industry standards with regards to installation and maintenance of the turbines as well as support the development of local infrastructure for offshore wind businesses.

Additionally, the firms will explore options to collaborate with suppliers in the project area.

Obayashi technology business development division managing executive officer and general manager Yuichi Yamamoto said: “This project is a core of our expansion to new business which is one of Obayashi’s four existing pillar business.

“We believe that the collaboration between the companies will accelerate implementing the long-term project safely and properly along with promoting the benefits to the local community.”

Recently, Siemens Gamesa has conditionally received an order for the supply of wind turbines for the 376MW Formosa 2 Offshore Wind Farm Project in Taiwan.