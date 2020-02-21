Siemens will be responsible for the engineering, manufacturing and testing of two centrifugal BOG compression packages and one reciprocating BOG compression package

A typical single-shaft, vertically-split Siemens STC-SV turbocompressor used for LNG service. (Credit: Siemens)

Germany-based industrial manufacturing company Siemens has secured an order from Kiewit to deliver three boil-off compressor (BOG) packages for the $4.5bn Calcasieu Pass LNG project in US.

Currently under constructionin Cameron Parish, Louisiana, the new LNG export facility is being implemented by Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, a subsidiary of a Gulf Coast LNG developer, Venture Global LNG.

Under the contract, Siemens will be responsible for the engineering, manufacturing and testing of two centrifugal BOG compression packages and one reciprocating BOG compression package.

The industrial manufacturing company said that all the compressors will be directly driven by electric motors.

Siemens LNG executive vice president Matthew Russell said: “Siemens has a long track record of providing cryogenic boil-off gas compressors for the LNG industry worldwide.

“The Calcasieu Pass LNG Project involves an innovative modular, mid-scale configuration that enables Venture Global to produce low-cost LNG with a shorter construction schedule.

“Siemens was able to tailor a custom solution with added flexibility to match the EPC’s project schedule and start-up sequence.”

Once operational, the new plant is estimated to produce 10 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas that will be exported to global markets.

Kiewit is EPC contractor for the LNG project

Venture Global has selected Kiewit for the engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPC) contract for the project.

The construction on the facility began in March last year with an aim to be completed in summer and fall of this year.

Supporting the Calcasieu Pass LNG project are 20-year LNG sale and purchase agreements with Shell, BP, Edison, Galp, PGNiG, and Repsol.