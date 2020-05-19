Severn Trent has gone out to tender for a major clean water contract worth almost £500m.

The contract, which is due to begin in Nov 2021, is to support Severn Trent Water and Hafren Dyfrdwy with water network services for AMP 7 across the Midlands and into north and mid-Wales.

Steph Cawley, Head of Water Network Operations for Severn Trent, said: “We’re at a really exciting point in our water networks business as we’ve closed out AMP6 and are now looking forward to the next five years where we’ve got some stretching targets and some big plans.

“Our vision for AMP7 is to be the most efficient water operation in the industry, and, to achieve that, we’re looking to work with future thinking organisations which can deliver exceptional customer service and provide new ideas to drive us forward.”

The procurement is comprised of two lots and based on a four-region geographical model:

• Lot 1 – Water Network – Temporary Traffic Management; and

• Lot 2 – Water Network – Repair and Maintenance (Dig & Fix), and Reinstatement Service.

