Senvion India and KP Group executives signing the framework agreement. Credit: Senvion.

Senvion India and KP Group have signed a framework agreement to jointly develop up to 2,000MW of wind and wind-solar hybrid projects across several states in the country over the next three years.

The partnership aims to streamline execution and accountability for wind and solar hybrid projects India, combining both companies’ expertise to accelerate project delivery.

Under the terms of the agreement, KP Group, represented by KPI Green Energy, KP Energy, and KP Green Engineering, will lead site identification and development.

This includes managing land acquisition, obtaining permits and approvals, and overseeing the full balance of plant (BoP) scope such as civil works, internal roads, foundations, and grid evacuation approvals.

Both Senvion India and KP Group will continue to operate independently within their defined roles under this collaboration.

Senvion India, operating under the strategic ownership of Global Renewable Energy Development Holding Company, the Dubai-based investment arm of Alfanar Group, will act as the supplier of wind turbine generators. These will be contracted through project-specific supply agreements.

KP Group founder, chair, and managing director Faruk G Patel said: “This partnership with Senvion marks another milestone in KP Group’s journey towards driving India’s renewable transition with speed and scale.

“By combining our proven project development and execution capabilities with Senvion’s advanced turbine technology, we are poised to accelerate the creation of high-quality, bankable wind and hybrid assets – delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders and contributing meaningfully to the nation’s green energy goals.”

Senvion India managing director and CEO Amit Kansal said: “This multiyear framework is about making execution simpler and more predictable. By pairing KP Group’s development and BoP strengths with Senvion’s made-in-India turbine platforms, customers get a seamless, turnkey-like path from planning to generation.”

KP Group, established in 1994 by Patel, has developed into a multifaceted conglomerate focusing on renewable energy and infrastructure.

Over the last 30 years, the group has spearheaded projects in wind, solar, hybrid energy, battery energy storage systems, and green hydrogen.

A turbine manufacturer in the wind energy sector, Senvion India has installed its 120m, 130m, and 140m rotor turbines in the country.

Last month, Senvion India announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Integrum Energy to supply and commission up to 50 units of the 4.2M160 model.

This collaboration represents a potential capacity addition of 210MW across the Indian states of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka.