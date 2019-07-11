SENER has signed a contract with Gondi, a leading Mexican group in the manufacture of paper for cardboard packaging, to build phase 1 of a steam and electricity service plant in Guadalupe Nuevo León, Mexico.

Image: SENER will be responsible for the basic and detailed engineering, the overall procurement of materials, general project management, construction and start-up. Photo: Courtesy of SENER group.

The facility is designed to supply electricity, steam and cold water to the most modern paper plant in the country. Phase 1 involves a steam plant with two boilers and an electric substation, which is scheduled to go into operation in early 2020. There is a future option to execute Phase 2 to develop the cogeneration scheme in 2021-2022.

Under this contract, signed as a turnkey or EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contract for Phase 1, SENER will be responsible for the basic and detailed engineering, the overall procurement of materials, general project management, construction and start-up, as well as for training the operations personnel for two backup boilers.

SENER has extensive experience in the Mexican energy sector, where it has implemented 29 projects in the combined cycle and cogeneration, oil, gas and mining sectors, 16 of them of the EPC or turnkey variety. Specifically, in cogeneration, SENER led the construction of one plant for Cryonfra-Afranrent, two for the CYDSA group, a fourth for Alpek and a fifth, called TG-8 Madero, for Pemex, all of them as EPC construction contracts.

With offices in the country since 2006 and employing a multidisciplinary team of more than 400 Mexican professionals, SENER develops engineering and technology projects in the areas of Infrastructure and Transport, and Renewables, Power, Oil & Gas, with, in addition to the aforementioned cogeneration plants, contracts such as the Agua Prieta II combined cycle plant, the La Cangrejera petrochemical plant and the diesel hydrodesulphurization units at the refineries in Tula and Salamanca for PEMEX, the Empalme I combined cycle plant and the compressor stations in Frontera and Los Ramones for Gasoductos del Noreste.

In the marine field, it has collaborated on projects related to the oil sector, while in aerospace, it has a partnership agreement with the Mexican Space Agency (AEM). It also offers design and integration services for specialized machinery for the country’s growing aeronautical industry.

Source: Company Press Release.