Image: Semco Maritime launches new business for offshore wind. Photo: Courtesy of Bente Jønsson/Pixabay

Semco Maritime to leverage two decades of offshore wind project experience into a new business area focusing on the concept and feasibility phases of offshore wind projects.

Semco Maritime has a significant footprint in the offshore wind market, providing EPC solutions for offshore high-voltage substations (in cooperation with long-term partners Bladt Industries and ISC Consulting Engineers) as well as services and maintenance for offshore wind balance of plant. All in all, these business areas have been part of Semco Maritime’s offerings for almost two decades, and adding a new business area dedicated to concept and feasibility studies extends Semco Maritime’s offerings to cover almost the full life cycle of any offshore wind project.

“We have found that our unique in-house technical skills and experience can be leveraged into the early concept phases of developing offshore wind sites, ensuring that proper considerations are evaluated and that the right decisions are taken at an early stage. We have decades of successful EPC experience and feedback from sites in operation, and it will all be available to the benefit of our customers”, says Tommy Flindt, Director of Technology, Offshore Wind.

The offerings provided by Semco Maritime may include studies related to how to transmit offshore wind power to the onshore power grids factoring in the balance between project capital versus operational expenditures and asset availability.

“The studies for the offshore wind market cover a wide range of technical disciplines. As for some selected competencies, we are partnering with other strong engineering companies in the market. These partnerships have already been tried and tested on a number of successfully delivered studies for the European, Taiwanese and US offshore wind markets where our EPC and service experience has created good value and been of benefit to our customers”, says Tommy Flindt.

Source: Company Press Release