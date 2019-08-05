The 8MW-peak rooftop solar farm is built, owned and operated by Sembcorp at three logistics warehouses in Singapore owned by Cache.

Image: Sembcorp has built 8MW-peak rooftop solar power project. Photo: courtesy of schropferoval from Pixabay.

Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) and Cache Logistics Trust (Cache) are pleased to announce the successful on-target completion of a 8.0 megawatt-peak rooftop solar farm built, owned and operated by Sembcorp at three logistics warehouses in Singapore owned by Cache. All three systems have been connected to Cache’s facilities and are currently in operation.

Under a long-term agreement, over 21,000 solar panels will provide renewable energy for Cache’s warehouses namely, Commodity Hub, Pandan Logistics Hub and Cache Changi DistriCentre 1, with surplus power channelled to the grid. Commodity Hub houses Singapore’s largest operating rooftop solar facility to date, representing some 6.3 megawatts in peak capacity.

All these panels are expected to generate over 10,000 megawatt hours of green power annually, enough to power more than 2,000 four-room HDB flats in a single year. This will help avoid over four million kilogrammes of carbon dioxide emissions a year, equivalent to taking almost 900 cars off the road or planting more than 50,000 trees.

Jen Tan, Senior Vice President, Business Development – Solar (Singapore) Energy Division, Sembcorp, said, “Our leading-edge position as one of the major solar players in Singapore is driven by our commitment to provide our customers the highest quality and speed in execution of our projects. We are happy to deliver this project successfully to Cache and support them on their journey towards reducing their carbon footprint for a more sustainable future.”

Daniel Cerf, CEO of ARA Trust Management (Cache) Limited, the manager of Cache Logistics Trust, commented, “The completion of this rooftop solar farm project marks a significant milestone for Cache in our green initiatives and pursuit to grow our business sustainably. We are honoured to partner with Sembcorp for this successful green project. Together with ARA Group, we are committed to ensuring that our businesses are conducted in a responsible and sustainable manner. We will continue to explore opportunities where we can improve our sustainability, including further solar panel installations at our other properties, and look forward to the potential of partnering with Sembcorp in this regard.”

Source: Company Press Release