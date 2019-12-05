The company will supply marine coordination software for the wind farm located near Miaoli, in the west coast of Taiwan for 10 years under the contract

Image: SeaPlanner to supply marine coordination software for Formosa 1 offshore wind farm in Taiwan. Photo: courtesy of SeaRoc Group.

UK-based software company SeaPlanner has been selected to support operations and maintenance (O&M) phase of 128MW Formosa 1 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

Under the contract, the company will supply marine coordination software for the wind farm located near Miaoli, in the west coast of Taiwan.

Formosa I O&M team will use the SeaPlanner Marine Management System to coordinate all personnel and marine logistics for the wind farm.

SeaPlanner managing director Steve Pears said: “SeaPlanner is currently employed on a significant percentage of the world’s offshore wind turbines, including Formosa 1 and we are pleased to extend our support on this milestone project.”

The company provides an integrated solution to manage safety and efficiency of the project, including inductions, personnel certification management, vessel and personnel tracking, which are all accessible from an interactive map of the project site.

Formosa 1 offshore wind farm is a joint venture of Orsted, Jera, Macquarie’s Green Investment Group and Swancor Holding.

The wind farm is claimed to be the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in Taiwan, which can supply clean wind energy to 128,000 Taiwanese households yearly.

The first phase of the project features two Siemens SWT-4.0-120 wind turbines, each with 4MW capacity installed under the demonstration phase in November 2016 and started operations in April 2017.

In October this year, the final wind turbine was installed at the Formosa 1wind farm.

The installation of turbine was carried out by three subcontractors that include JDN for foundation and cable installation, Siemens Gamesa for wind turbine installation, operation and maintenance, and Fortune Electric for onshore electrical systems.

Siemens Gamesa was selected to supply 20 units of 6MW SWT-6.0-154 wind turbines for 15 years under the contract while Fortune Electric was given the responsibility of upgrading the onshore substation.