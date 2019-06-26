The installation of the first turbine marks the beginning of the final phase of East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm’s construction process

Image: First turbine being installed at East Anglia ONE wind project. Photo: Courtesy of Scottish Power Ltd.

ScottishPower Renewables, a subsidiary of Spanish energy company Iberdrola, has completed installing the first turbine at the 714MW East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm located nearly 43km from the coast in the North Sea.

On 22 June, the first of Siemens Gamesa’s 7MW turbines was installed, marking the beginning of the final part of the construction phase of the £2.5bn offshore wind power project, which is located 43km off the Suffolk coast.

All of the turbine components including the 75m fibre glass blades, tower sections and nacelles are being pre-assembled and loaded from the Peel Ports Great Yarmouth.

ScottishPower Renewables committed to spending more than 50% of East Anglia ONE investment in the UK

The installation is the first of the 102 turbines, each with a capacity of 7MW, to be installed at the wind farm and demonstrates the company’s commitment of spending over 50% of the project investment in the UK.

The project is the first of four offshore wind farms ScottishPower Renewables is developing in the region.

All of the 306 fibre glass turbine blades were manufactured by Siemens Gamesa at its facility in Hull, while some of the towers are being produced in Machrihanish, Scotland, by CSWind UK.

ScottishPower Renewables East Anglia ONE Project Director Charlie Jordan said: “The installation of East Anglia ONE’s first turbine is a very important milestone for the project and a huge step forward towards completion of the windfarm.

“East Anglia ONE is already providing a significant boost to the local economy with over £70million being committed to date to companies across the East of England and further opportunities as the project becomes operational. Through the development of East Anglia ONE, we are not only providing cleaner energy but an array of training and job opportunities for this generation and the next.”

When completed, the offshore wind farm will generate enough clean electricity to be supplied to more than 630,000 UK homes annually.

Siemens Gamesa East Anglia ONE senior project manager Andrew Elmes said: “We are delighted to be working alongside ScottishPower Renewables again, to manufacture, install and commission the turbines for East Anglia ONE.

“Drawing on our considerable experience in offshore wind power, the maturing of this excellent direct drive product, a UK supply chain and great collaboration between Siemens Gamesa and ScottishPower Renewables will ensure East Anglia ONE delivers reliable clean energy for generations to come.”