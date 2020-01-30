Using its standardised microgrid modules, Scale Microgrid Solutions to design, construct, own, and operate the microgrid system

Schneider Electric and Scale Microgrid Solutions to build a microgrid system Fifth Season. (Credit: Pixabay/Jarkko Mänty)

Schneider Electric has partnered with Scale Microgrid Solutions to build a microgrid system for robotic indoor farming company Fifth Season.

Under the contract, Scale Microgrid Solutions will be responsible to design, construct, own, and operate the microgrid system using its standardized microgrid modules.

Leveraging battery storage, switchgear, and advanced controls technology provided by Schneider Electric, the microgrid will provide sustainable and dynamic energy management of Fifth Season’s new farm in Pittsburgh, US.

The Fifth Season microgrid will combine distributed energy resources, including a rooftop solar array, a battery energy storage system, a natural gas generator equipped with advanced emissions control technologies.

Fifth Season microgrid is financed by Scale Microgrid Solutions’ microgrid-as-a-service business model

Fifth Season chief category officer Grant Vandenbussche said: “Our vertical farm in Pittsburgh is reconnecting consumers to locally grown fresh food.

“This is a first step in solving some of the largest problems facing society caused by the broken food system, however, this industry must achieve long term economic and environmental sustainability.

“This microgrid enables our journey to create a sustainable system that delivers healthier, fresher greens to local communities through both economic and environmental efficiencies.”

The Fifth Season microgrid is being financed by Scale Microgrid Solutions’ microgrid-as-a-service business model.

The model is expected to enable Fifth Season save capital that can be utilised for additional operational investments, while also get benefitted from efficient, sustainable and economic energy consumption.

The full energy system is scheduled to be commissioned in mid of this year.

Scale Microgrid Solutions project development vice president Duncan Campbell said: “Together with Schneider Electric, we’re working to address the energy challenges associated with indoor farming and driving the industry forward to meet the demands of growing populations.”

Recently, US-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus has provided equity commitment of about $300m to Scale Microgrid Solutions.