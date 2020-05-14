SCD JV will undertake detail design and construction phase for the seventh train at the Nigeria LNG plant

SCD JV consortium will build the seventh train at the Nigeria LNG plant. (Credit: LEEROY Agency from Pixabay)

SCD JV consortium has been awarded engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts, worth more than $4bn, by Nigeria LNG (NLNG) for the Nigeria LNG Train 7 project.

SCD JV consortium comprise affiliates of Saipem, Chiyoda and Daewoo E&C.

Under the contracts, the SCD JV will be responsible for the detail design and construction phase of the seventh train at the Nigeria LNG plant. The project will be executed at Bonny Island LNG complex in Nigeria.

The Nigeria LNG Train 7 project involves the construction of one complete LNG train and one additional liquefaction unit with a total capacity of approximately 8 million tonnes per year (mtpa), as well as other extensive associated utilities and infrastructures.

The seventh train to increase Nigeria LNG plant capacity to 30mtpa

The addition of the seventh train will increase the NLNG’s current six-train plant capacity to 30mtpa from current 22mtpa.

Saipem CEO Stefano Cao said: “This new project in Nigeria – where we have been operating for over 50 years – confirms our ability to build solid relationships, qualifying Saipem as a global company.

“It also proves the validity of the management methods of Covid-19 emergency thanks to the flexibility of our organizational model and the practise of our people to work remotely.

“The award of this contract contributes to increase the portion of non-oil-related backlog and confirms the overcoming of the link between Saipem’s share value and oil price”.

The train seven at the Bonny Island LNG facility is scheduled for commissioning in 2025. It will include a new liquefaction unit, an 84,200m³ storage tank, a 36,000m³ condensate tank and three gas turbine generators.

NLNG is a joint venture between Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) with 49% stake, Shell Gas with 25.6% interest, Total with 15% stake and Eni with 10.4% interest.