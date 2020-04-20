The change of name reflects the Company's increasingly diversified asset portfolio

Savannah Petroleum changes name to Savannah Energy. (Credit: drpepperscott230 from Pixabay)

Savannah Petroleum PLC, the British independent energy company focused around activities in Nigeria and Niger, announces that it is changing its name to Savannah Energy PLC.

The change of name reflects the Company’s increasingly diversified asset portfolio. Savannah is now a leading energy producer in Nigeria and, via its controlling interest in the Accugas midstream business, the Company currently provides gas to power stations accounting for over 10% of Nigeria’s power generation capacity and operates one of the largest privately-owned gas transportation and distribution systems in sub-Saharan Africa. In Niger, Savannah is focused on developing its flagship assets in the prolific Agadem Rift Basin, with plans to deliver first oil in the near term.

Trading in the Company’s shares on AIM will commence under the new name Savannah Energy PLC and the Company’s ticker will change to ‘SAVE’ with effect from 8am Monday 20 April 2020. The Company’s ISIN and SEDOL will remain unchanged.

Source: Company Press Release