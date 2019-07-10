The state-owned company awarded 34 contracts to a total of 16 Saudi and international firms for the two offshore oil and gas projects

Image: Marjan and Berri contracts signing ceremony. Photo: courtesy of Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Saudi Aramco is set to move ahead with the Marjan and Berri increment programmes having officially awarded 34 contracts pertaining to the engineering, procurement and construction of the two offshore projects in Saudi Arabia with a combined value of $18bn (£14.45bn).

The increment programmes to take place in the Arabian Gulf are expected to increase the production capacity of the Marjan and Berri fields by 550,000 barrels per day of Arabian Crude Oil and 2.5 billion standard cubic feet a day (BSCFD) of gas.

Marjan increment project

The Marjan increment programme aims to boost production from the Marjan field production by 300MBCD of Arabian Medium Crude Oil, process 2.5BSCFD of gas apart from producing an additional 360MBCD of C2+NGL.

The programme will be an integrated development project for oil, associated gas, non-associated gas and cap gas from the Marjan field. The project will involve construction of a new offshore gas oil separation plant, and 24 offshore oil, gas, and water injection platforms.

Berri increment project

The Berri increment programme is expected to yield an additional 250,000 barrels per day of Arabian Light crude oil from the Berri field.

As part of the programme, a new gas oil separation plant will be built in Abu Ali Island to process 500,000 barrels of Arabian Light Crude Oil per day apart from additional gas processing facilities at the Khursaniyah gas plant for the processing of 40,000 barrels of associated hydrocarbon condensate.

Also part of the increment project are a new water injection facility, 11 oil and water offshore platforms, two drilling islands, nine onshore oil production and water supply drill sites.

Saudi Aramco president and CEO Amin Nasser said: “These two programs will significantly enhance Saudi Aramco’s oil production and gas processing capabilities, both strengthening our position as the leading integrated energy supplier and meeting growing long-term demand for petroleum.

“These investments will support our continued focus on employing best-in-class technologies, well completion, and reservoir management practices. It will enable Saudi Aramco to further reduce the carbon intensity of our crude oils, supporting our strategy of reducing emissions while providing energy to those who need it.”

A total of 16 Saudi and international firms were given the 34 contracts in the fields of engineering, supply and construction, which includes two engineering, procurement, installation, construction (EPIC) contracts worth $1.3bn (£1.04bn) to Italy-based Saipem.